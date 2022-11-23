NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo.

The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear will launch in-store at United’s location and the Duke’s location, which are both in Nob Hill. The gear will go on sale Friday, November 25 at 9 a.m.