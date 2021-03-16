New Mexico unemployment numbers increased in January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest numbers in New Mexico show the unemployment rate climbed in the first month of the year. The unemployment rate rose by 1% to 8.7% in January 2021 from 8.6% in December 2020.

According to the department, the national unemployment rate in January was 6.3% compared to 6.7% in December. The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks New Mexico 48th in the nation. The only states with worse unemployment are New York, California, and Hawaii.

The Department of Workforce Solutions says non-agriculture jobs fell by 86,700 over the last year. The leisure and hospitality industry continues to report the largest job losses. Additional information on employment in New Mexico can be found on the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions website.