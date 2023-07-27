NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skift, a tourism trade publication, has named our state’s “New Mexico True Living Legends” series a finalist for their Skift IDEA Awards. It is in the running for the “Marketing” award under the “Creative Thinkers” category.

“When we made the decision to refresh our creative strategy with an emphasis on storytelling, it made perfect sense to channel that strategy through the voices of the people who make New Mexico such a memorable place to visit,” said Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer in a statement. “More people are taking notice of the standard that the creative team behind the New Mexico True brand is setting for destination marketing and I’m incredibly proud that we continue to turn heads through our creative execution.”

The “Living Legends” series looks at contemporary icons who have shaped history, heritage, and landscapes in New Mexico. Included in the series are:

Kialo Winters – Navajo Tours USA

La Emi – New Mexican Flamenco Artist

Mariah Duran – Olympic Skateboarder

Ross Anderson – US Speed Skiing World Cup Athlete

Roxanne Swentzell – Santa Clara Pueblo Sculptor

The Living Legends series is available on YouTube.