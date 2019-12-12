New Mexico tribes get $36M for affordable housing projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Several Native American tribes in New Mexico will share more than $36 million in federal funding for affordable housing projects.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department announced the funding Wednesday. In all, tribes across the country will be getting nearly $200 million in grants for new construction.

Officials say the money is expected to result in about 1,200 new housing units for low-income families living on reservations or in other Native American communities.

Housing authorities that serve Zuni Pueblo and the Jicarilla and Mescalero Apache tribes are among the recipients.