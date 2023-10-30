ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) has approved nearly $5 million in funding to improve low-income households. The funds will flow through community-based nonprofits to weatherize homes.

The Central New Mexico Housing Coalition will get $2.5 million to help weatherize homes. And the Red Feather Development Group will get a similar amount. A total of about 360 homes will get upgrades with the combined funding, MFA says.

“Many homes in New Mexico are in need of weatherization services, whether it’s replacing furnaces and/or refrigerators, adding insulation or correcting ventilation systems,” David Gutierrez, the manager of MFA’s Weatherization Assistance Program, said in a press release. “By expanding services to tribal territories, we are increasing the number of New Mexicans who will benefit from this important program.”

The two providers – the Central New Mexico Housing Coalition and Red Feather Development Group – were chosen based on their construction experience, financial strength, and other criteria, MFA says. Central New Mexico Housing Authority will pueblo and tribal groups outside of the Navajo Nation. Red Feather Development Group will serve the Navajo Nation.