New Mexico tribal governments to receive funding to support transit operations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has announced on Wednesday, Sept. 9, that about $1.4 million in grant awards will go to nine tribal governments across the United States as part of the CARES Act. Three New Mexico Pueblos will be among those that receive funding to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds ill go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams in a statement. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

New Mexico will receive the following:

Pueblo of Santa Clara will receive $132,628 for continued transit operations in North Central New Mexico near Española

Pueblo of San Ildefonso will receive $9,232 for continued transit operations in North Central New Mexico near Santa Fe

Pueblo of Nambé will receive $1,512 for continued transit operations north of Santa Fe

Five other states will also receive transit funding including the following:

Alaska

The Native Village of Fort Yukon in northeastern Alaska will receive $8,864 for operating and indirect expenses, including driver protection equipment

The Hydaburg Cooperative Association will receive $6,437 for operating assistance for its HCA Transit System operating in Hydaburg

Arizona

The Navajo Nation Tribal Government will receive $933,471 for transit operations and capital expenses, including personal protective equipment, enhanced vehicle sanitization and cleaning, and improvements to facilities in its northeastern Arizona service area

California

The Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe will receive $28,291 for continued transit operations in northern California

Oklahoma

The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma will receive $191,316 for operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs for its transit service in west-central Oklahoma

Oregon

The Klamath Tribes will receive $98,856 to pay for operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs, including administrative leave and disinfecting supplies for its transit operations in southern Oregon

