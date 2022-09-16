NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Around New Mexico, projects ranging from Clovis-area bike trails to a pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande in Albuquerque are getting millions in federal funds. In the next three to five years, an estimated $34 million will help improve transportation, recreation, and air quality, the state says.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation helped select projects for federal funds from a pool of 35 applications. Ultimately, 29 projects will get federal funds, according to a press release.

The biggest projects receiving funds include a road diet (i.e. lane reduction) on Fourth Street in Bernalillo County, the Rail Runner, and improvements to University Ave. in La Mesilla.

Other projects include improvements to the Sandia Foothills Trails in the Cibola National Forest, a trail at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge in Albuquerque, and improvements to the Spring River Trail in Roswell.

To receive funds, projects had to show that they would be a public benefit. For example, they have to improve safety, spur economic activity, increase mobility, or enhance the environment.

San Juan County Public Works Director Nick Porell, who helped his county receive funds, says the projects allow various levels of government to work together to benefit the public. The “projects have illustrated an excellent opportunity for partnership between Federal, State and Local governments to create meaningful recreation and economic development opportunities for area residents and visitors,” Porell said in a press release.

For a full list of the projects that received money, click here to visit NMDOT’s news release on the funding.