New Mexico tourist wins $10.5M Las Vegas casino slot jackpot

by: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A visitor from New Mexico won a $10.5 million slot machine jackpot early Tuesday at a Las Vegas casino, the property reported. The South Point Hotel Casino & Spa said the Megabucks payout was Nevada’s largest jackpot of the year.

The player won on a $5 wager, according to a news release that said the winner did not want to be publicly identified. Megabucks is manufactured and operated by London-based International Game Technology.

The jackpot at the south Las Vegas Strip property came just hours after a tourist from Alaska won more than $2.1 million with a $40 bet on a Monopoly Millionaire slot machine at The Cosmopolitan.

That winner’s name also was not released.

