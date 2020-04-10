New Mexico Tourism Dept. promotes virtual experiences

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is promoting virtual exhibits and tours that allow residents and the public to experience all the state has to offer from the comfort of your own home.

The department has compiled a list of more than 40 immersive experiences, online exhibits, and virtual tours that allow people to experience New Mexico culture while also practicing social distancing and adhering to the stay-at-home order. The Tourism Department as a YouTube playlist featuring 360 videos where users can take part in a variety of activities including flying in a hot air balloon, visiting Meow Wolf, and traveling through New Mexico neighborhoods.

“We know how hard physical distancing has been for New Mexicans all across the state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Staying home is absolutely, unequivocally essential for saving lives, mitigating strain and stress on our health care workers and first responders – but it’s hard. I’m incredibly grateful to our incredible team at the Tourism Department and our partners for putting together these virtual experiences. This is a great way to ‘get out while staying home’ this weekend.”

Users can view the videos on a standard computer or smartphone screen as well as with a virtual reality head set.

