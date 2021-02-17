New Mexico Tourism Dept. launches interactive wine quiz

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is launching the New Mexico Wine & Where quiz online. The department reports in a press release that the quiz is an online tool that will let people explore the different wine varieties of America’s oldest wine region.

The interactive tool allows you to select from categories such as flavor, comfort zones, and travel vibe and provides your ideal pairing of New Mexico’s wines as well as destinations. Wines featured in the quiz include Montepulciano, Rose of Dolcetto, and Vino de Secondino are available to purchase online.

“This is a fun and engaging way for us to elevate New Mexico’s grape growers and wineries at a time when local businesses need support,” said New Mexico Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer in the press release. “Due to the pandemic, many winegrowers have been unable to showcase and sell their product through events, so this is an interactive way we can share the heritage of New Mexico’s viticulture and encourage folks to buy New Mexico True.”

The New Mexico Tourism Department reports that while the state’s viticulture dates back to 1629, the wines produced have only recently become more widely known. The department explains that in the four centuries since New Mexico’s first plantings, local grape growers have experimented with the common grapevine and French hybrids as they searched for the perfect combination of climate, terrain, and soil. According to the Tourism Department, New Mexico offers a wide array of non-traditional wine varieties that honor the traditional heritage and are planted in high-desert elevations that range from 3,300 to 6,000 feet above sea level.