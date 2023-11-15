NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) expanded its tourism campaign to San Francisco, California, in an effort to attract more visitors to the Land of Enchantment.

The Winter 2023–24 campaign officially launched on Nov. 6 and now includes advertisements in San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport, according to NMTD.

In 2021, NMTD conducted a market mobility study to identify markets where New Mexico True advertising could be effective. The study determined that the San Francisco market offered some of the greatest potential for visitation and spending growth from a market that was not currently featuring New Mexico True advertising, NMTD stated in a news release.

“The New Mexico Tourism Department prides itself on making strategic marketing decisions that are rooted in data and most effectively use our resources to drive visitation to New Mexico,” said Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams. “We’re thrilled to bring the Land of Enchantment to the Bay Area for this next chapter of New Mexico True.”

The Winter 2023/24 campaign also includes Austin, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego and Los Angeles. NMTD entered the Los Angeles market in spring 2021. According to a return-on-investment study commissioned by NMTD towards the end of 2021, the campaign in Los Angeles influenced an estimated 80,000 leisure trips that generated $107 million in visitor spending.

The Winter 2023-24 campaign features three new stories to the New Mexico True Living Legends campaign.

One story focuses on the culture and heritage of Zuni Pueblo and its people, including Zuni Native and Guide Kenny Bowekaty. Another story takes a look at New Mexico’s culinary heritage through the perspective of James Beard Award-Winning Chef Fernando Olea in Santa Fe. The third story centers on two-time U.S. National Snowshoe Racing Team member and Los Alamos resident Whitney Spivey and her two daughters.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, NMTD received a special appropriation of $15 million for national advertising, which helped NMTD bring New Mexico True to the San Francisco market and provide for a four-season marketing campaign.