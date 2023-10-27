NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department announced that it will issue grants to 10 tourism-related infrastructure projects throughout the state through its inaugural Destination Forward program.
NMTD said Destination Forward grants will support the renovation, modernization, planning, design and construction of new or existing tourism infrastructure projects. Below is the complete list of Destination Forward grant recipients for FY24:
City of Bayard: $50,000
- Preservation plan for historic building in Mining District
City of Clovis: $17,000
- Design, develop and install interpretive signage at Hillcrest Park Zoo
City of Farmington: $500,000
- Construction and development of event facilities at Gateway Park
City of Grants: $384,000
- Installation of grandstands at Grants Multipurpose Arena
City of Roswell: $100,000
- Planning and installation of wayfinding and downtown gateway improvements on Main Street
Curry County: $380,000
- Installation of LED video screen at Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds
McKinley County: $100,000
- Planning and design of improvements to Red Rock Park RV campground
Northwest Council of Governments: $100,000
- Planning and development of more tourism assets along Trail of the Ancients Scenic Byway
Sandoval County: $50,000
- Renovation of historic building at meeting space at El Zocalo Plaza
Village of Fort Sumner: $215,471
- Renovations to Billy the Kid gravesite, museum exhibits and gift shop
“I’m very proud of the work and dedication from the Tourism Department staff and community partners that allowed for us to bring the Destination Forward program to life,” said Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams. “Our research shows us that demand for travel to New Mexico has never been higher. This program will help New Mexico communities better meet that demand so we can continue to deliver high-quality visitor experiences for folks who visit the Land of Enchantment.”
For more information about Destination Forward and other NMTD grant programs, visit www.newmexico.org/industry/work-together/grants.