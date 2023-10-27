NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department announced that it will issue grants to 10 tourism-related infrastructure projects throughout the state through its inaugural Destination Forward program.

NMTD said Destination Forward grants will support the renovation, modernization, planning, design and construction of new or existing tourism infrastructure projects. Below is the complete list of Destination Forward grant recipients for FY24:

City of Bayard: $50,000

Preservation plan for historic building in Mining District

City of Clovis: $17,000

Design, develop and install interpretive signage at Hillcrest Park Zoo

City of Farmington: $500,000

Construction and development of event facilities at Gateway Park

City of Grants: $384,000

Installation of grandstands at Grants Multipurpose Arena

City of Roswell: $100,000

Planning and installation of wayfinding and downtown gateway improvements on Main Street

Curry County: $380,000

Installation of LED video screen at Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds

McKinley County: $100,000

Planning and design of improvements to Red Rock Park RV campground

Northwest Council of Governments: $100,000

Planning and development of more tourism assets along Trail of the Ancients Scenic Byway

Sandoval County: $50,000

Renovation of historic building at meeting space at El Zocalo Plaza

Village of Fort Sumner: $215,471

Renovations to Billy the Kid gravesite, museum exhibits and gift shop

“I’m very proud of the work and dedication from the Tourism Department staff and community partners that allowed for us to bring the Destination Forward program to life,” said Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams. “Our research shows us that demand for travel to New Mexico has never been higher. This program will help New Mexico communities better meet that demand so we can continue to deliver high-quality visitor experiences for folks who visit the Land of Enchantment.”

For more information about Destination Forward and other NMTD grant programs, visit www.newmexico.org/industry/work-together/grants.