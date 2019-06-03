New Mexico to soon decide ways to use millions from settlement

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The state of New Mexico will soon decide how to use millions of dollars from the Volkswagen emissions settlement. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the state has about $12 million remaining from the share of penalties from the German automaker's emission scandal.

Former Governor Susana Martinez used part of the money to purchase school buses that use cleaner diesel fuels. However, current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to use the remaining funds for electric car charging stations. The Environment Department hopes to have a finalized plan by next month.

