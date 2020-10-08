New Mexico to require job searches for unemployment benefits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Thursday they are offering scholarships for the first time to help public school educators obtain national certification. The National Board Certification Scholarships will cover the cost of applying for the voluntary, advanced teaching credential that goes beyond state licensure. The legislature appropriated $500,000 for the 2021 scholarships.

The certification program sets national stands for what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do across four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practices and working environment; and effective and reflective practitioner. It can cost teachers almost $2,000 to complete.