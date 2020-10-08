New Mexico to require job searches for unemployment benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans who receive unemployment benefits will soon have to prove they’re looking for a job. The Workforce Solutions Department will reinstate that requirement on Oct. 25, barring any changes to the state’s public health order. Officials had waived the rule when the pandemic caused wide-spread business closures and put many out of work. If you receive benefits, you must document at least two work search activities each week.
