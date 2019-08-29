New Mexico to receive federal funding for 37 road, trail projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is getting more than $32 million in federal funding for 37 road projects.

The projects range from flashing speed signs at all schools in Los Alamos County to the reconstruction of the upper catwalk trail in the Gila National Forest. More than $5 million will be used for a multi-use trail connecting schools, homes and the community center at Jemez Pueblo.

State transportation officials say the projects will account for more than $41 million in investments over the next four years.