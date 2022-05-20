NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is giving money to around 39,520 New Mexico school-aged students from kindergarten to 12th grade who missed free or reduced lunches due to COVID-related absences. More than $2.3M in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will be issued to cover meals missed in December 2021 and January 2022 after schools returned to in-person learning. Students will be given $7.10 per day that they missed school because of COVID.

Beginning May 24, parents and guardians will be able to check whether their child qualified for the latest P-EBT issuance at the VERIFY P-EBT information section of the Human Services Department’s YES NM portal.