NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims.

The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their care. It will also help the state better track costs, quality, and address issues. The state says the database will protect patient privacy by “de-identifying” and collating data from nearly all commercial and public insurers within the state. The database is expected to be operational in late 2023.