LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparations are underway for the 2020 New Mexico Chile Conference.

Organizers from NMSU’s Chile Pepper Institute have been organizing the world’s largest chile conference. The event is expected to take a deep dive into New Mexico’s signature crop and other beloved peppers.

Officials say experts in breeding, processing, and pest management will be there to give growers a competitive advantage. The conference will take place on February 3 and 4 in Las Cruces.