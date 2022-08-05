RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – National cemeteries in New Mexico are running out of space. Now the state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho.

New Mexico has two national veterans cemeteries, one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. The one in Santa Fe is expected to be full by 2032.

New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said that compared to other states New Mexico has a higher percentage of people who serve in the military.

“New Mexico has very unusually high number of people who have served in the military, who are military veterans it’s about 150,000 people,” said Garcia Richard.

The proposed cemetery will be located off Old Highway 44 which is located off 550 near Unser. The plot of land up for sale is more than 300 acres.

“Particularly this property just because where it’s situated, it’s got the gorgeous 360 views you can see sorta a gentle repose that could be a nice area for folks to come and visit gravesites,” said Garcia Richard.

Even though the Department of Veteran’s Affairs wants to buy the land, the state legally has to put the land to let anyone bid on it. The bidding started in late July and will be open for 10 weeks.