SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Tuesday announced $10 million in funding will be allocated to district attorney’s offices across New Mexico to help clear a backlog of outstanding felony warrants.

A total of $5 million in funding will go to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office. Then, $1 million will be allocated to the district attorneys’ offices for each of the three next largest judicial districts, the 1st Judicial District in Rio Arriba County, the 3rd Judicial District in Dona Ana County, and the 13th Judicial District in Cibola County. A total of $2 million will be distributed between the district attorneys’ offices in the remaining nine judicial districts on a per capita basis.

“Violent offenders and people who repeatedly violate their parole should not be able to stay in our communities freely. By giving this funding to district attorneys for the first time, we’re expecting to see more cases being prosecuted. But we still need more tools – we must pass reforms to our pretrial detention process that balance the rights of the accused and the rights of the public in the 2024 session,” said Lujan Grisham.

There are about 5,000 outstanding felony warrants in the state, a news release from the governor stated. There were 1,400 felony warrants served in Bernalillo County last year.

“Together we will identify the highest priorities to best ensure accountability and public safety. We thank Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature for making this a possibility,” said Marcus J. Montoya, New Mexico District Attorney Association president.