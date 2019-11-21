New Mexico teens apologize for wrecking pumpkin patch display

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of teens is taking responsibility for destroying a pumpkin patch display.

The city of Lovington shared a video two weeks ago showing the boys punching and kicking the scarecrows at a city-made display, completely demolishing the pumpkin heads.

The boys turned themselves in a few days later, and a recent city commission meeting, they apologized for their actions.

“We would like to say sorry what happened to the pumpkins. It was very wrong what we did, we’re very sorry and we promise it will never happen again,” they said.

The boys were asked to volunteer at a festival last weekend in Lovington as punishment. Police say they will not be criminally charged.