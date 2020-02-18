New Mexico teen rides in helicopter after hospitalization

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen who has faced hardship and heartbreak got to fulfill a big dream this past weekend.

15-year-old Sebastian Teran was hospitalized last year in critical condition at the Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. There, he bonded with one of his nurses and shared his passion for helicopters.

Sebastian’s older brother died serving in the military, where he flew Blackhawks. So the hospital teamed up with Air Methods Medical Transport to host a helicopter flight for the teen on Saturday.

“I was very nervous. Nervous, really excited as well and it was just the time of my life,” said Sebastian.

Sebastian says he hopes to become a nurse one day.