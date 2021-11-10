New Mexico teen remembered years later with end DWI sign

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen killed by a drunk driver nearly 20 years ago is being honored in an effort to prevent more drunk driving deaths. The town of Hagerman came together on Wednesday to honor Keith ‘Buster’ Norwood on what would have been his 38th birthday. Norwood was an honors student and a baseball star.

Norwood was killed by a drunk driver in 2002, a week before he was supposed to graduate. “You get that called in the middle of the night saying they can’t find your son then you get another call three minutes later saying Buster is dead,” said Norwood’s father.

The family and the Chaves County DWI Prevention program wanted to honor Norwood in a way that could also help the community. So they put up an end DWI sing in Norwood’s honor, a first for the city of Hagerman. They hope it will stop another person from drunk driving.

“There is no such thing as a DWI accident, they’re crashed. Accidents cannot be prevented, crashes can be,” said Diane Taylor, with the Chaves County DWI Prevention program.

Norwood’s family hopes no one else has to feel the pain they live with every day. “We need long-term programs sustainable programs to teach these kids the dangers of DWI,” his family said.

The sign is located just outside Hagerman High School’s football field to also remind students of the dangers of DWI.