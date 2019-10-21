New Mexico teen released from hospital after being eletrocuted

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis teen is back home after suffering severe electrical burns.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports a 17-year-old boy received third-degree burns to his arm, hand and both legs after he reportedly trespassed into Xcel’s East Clovis Substation. Police say he called claiming he had been electrocuted.

They say he was injured after making contact with some type of energized equipment. The boy has now been released from the hospital.

Clovis police say they have not ruled out any criminal charges.