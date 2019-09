SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Four Corners’ teen is getting noticed for his public service.

The New Mexico Hospital Association has named Zane Chapman its “Teen Volunteer of the Year.” For the past three years, Zane spent more than 200 hours working at the information desk at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

He’s also an honors student and wrestler at Aztec High. Zane says he enjoys getting to know the patients and guests at the hospital.