LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – With Thanksgiving only a few days away many will be watching the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year a New Mexico teen will be marching in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

In a few short days Jonathan Korte, a junior at Robertson High School in Las Vegas, will be marching in the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The drum major and student body president will be playing the baritone horn alongside the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

“I’m very grateful that I have the opportunity to because never in my wildest did I think this would come,” said Korte. “I’m surprised that I made it in but I’m so happy that I did because this is just wild.”

Korte is one of only 185 high school musicians from across the country selected for the marching band. Since April his family has raised more than $5,000 to send him to New York.

Korte said he’s counting down the days to the parade. “I’m really excited to see what happens, I’ve never been in a band that big with twirlers, 180 students marching down the street, I’ve never been in that,” said Korte.

Leading up to the parade Korte will be practicing with the bank three times a day.