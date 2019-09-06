New Mexico teen dies after contracting hantavirus

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 15-year-old from McKinley County has died after contracting the hantavirus disease. This is the third case of hantavirus in New Mexico and the second death this year, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Also, all three hantavirus disease cases in 2019 have been in McKinley County.

The deadly virus is transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings or saliva.

Deer mice are the main carriers of Hantavirus, and symptoms can develop one to six weeks after exposure to mice droppings and urine. To prevent the virus, NMDOH suggests avoiding contact with mice and other rodents.

To prevent contracting hantavirus NMDOH suggests, following the steps below: