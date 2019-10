SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Tech has unveiled the university’s new mascot logo.

Friday’s unveiling comes after a year-long initiative to formalize NMT mascot. Last year, students, faculty, and alumni overwhelmingly selected the Miners to be the face of the university, which is formally called the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

Merchandise with the new logo is now available at the NMT bookstore.