NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Farmington first responders that are competing in a rowing competition across the Atlantic are now halfway through their journey.

Last month, competitors from Farmington began their rowing journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

After 4 weeks they are officially halfway through their trek.

Team Guardian posted an update on their progress Thursday, saying they have gone 1,400 nautical miles so far and have around 1,300 left to go. They added their spirits are still high.

The team is competing in the race to raise awareness and resources to help reduce first responder suicide risks, along with promoting mental and emotional wellness.

The race started in Spain on December 12.

Their families will be waiting for them at the finish line in the Caribbean.