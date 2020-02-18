Live Now
New Mexico teacher home after being stuck in China

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher who was stuck in China because of the Coronavirus is now back home.

KRQE News 13 told you about Sheila Armijo earlier this month. She was stuck in Chongqing where she was teaching English. Just weeks after arriving the outbreak started. She says the whole city came to a standstill.

She only left her apartment to go grocery shopping and had to have her temperature taken before entering. She was finally able to retrieve her passport and get a flight home. She arrived this weekend safe and healthy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

