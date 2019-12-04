New Mexico teacher catches 6-year-old boy with gun at school

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County deputies say a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

Deputies received the call about 9:30 a.m. after a teacher at Sunset Elementary found the loaded .22 caliber revolver. Deputies say the boy brought the gun to show it to other students but didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

“Anytime any type of weapon is brought to a school it’s a serious incident, whether the weapon is loaded or unloaded, whether there was malicious intent or not. There are no weapons. Schools are a weapons-free zone,” Chief Deputy Charles Yslas said.

Deputies notified the Children, Youth, and Families Department and the Juvenile Probation Office. It’s unclear where he got the gun from and if any adults will face charges.