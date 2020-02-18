New Mexico teacher arrested for sexual assault

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school teacher has been arrested after a student claimed he sexually assaulted her.

According to State Police, a female student at Valencia High School claims 50-year-old substitute teacher and assistant coach Lawrence Larson touched her between her legs.

That’s when she says she left the classroom, walked to the weight room and Larson followed her. She then says Larson took her to the ground and inappropriately touched her.

The student was able to fight off Larson and escape. Larson is now behind bars on charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and false imprisonment.

The school district says Larson has been fired.