New Mexico taxpayers encouraged to file personal income tax forms electronically

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In order to speed up the processing, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is asking taxpayers to file their 2020 Personal Income Tax returns electronically. New Mexico Personal Income Tax forms and instructions are available on the department’s website.

Taxpayers can file electronically through a commercial service or on the department’s website directly through the Taxpayer Access Point. According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, filing electronically minimizes delays in processing and results in faster refunds.

The department reports that in 2020, it took an average of just under seven days to process electronic returns and generate a refund while it took almost an average of 18 days when filing paper returns. The department is currently accepting returns through TAP and will also start to accept other electronic returns when federal income tax filing opens on February 12.

Paper returns are accepted but taxpayers are warned they will need information from their federal returns in order to complete their state returns. A press release from the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department states that electronic returns are being accepted for Corporate Income Tax and other business-related income tax programs.

The deadline to file Personal Income Tax returns is on April 15, 2021. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, district tax officers are currently closed and taxpayers can contact the department with questions by calling 1-866-285-2996 or via mail at P.O. Box 25122, Santa Fe, NM 87504-5122.

Tax preparation help is available for low-income New Mexicans through the AARP and Tax Help New Mexico. Some senior citizen centers and social service agencies also offer assistance. Additional information can be found at taxhelpnm.org.

Many libraries across the New Mexico have paper forms available. They can be ordered by calling 1-866-285-2996.

Forms in Albuquerque can be picked up in the lobby of the Taxation and Revenue District Office located at 10500 Copper Ave. NE and at the Albuquerque Public Library Downtown located at 501 Copper Ave. NW.

Forms are available at the following Santa Fe locations: