New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Dept. provides tax guidance on pandemic relief

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department says that while many of the payments made to individuals and businesses under pandemic relief programs are not subject to taxation, there are several exceptions taxpayers should be aware of. The department issued new guidance this week that was published online.

Certain rules may apply to groups of taxpayers such as tribal entities as well as hospitals. The department encourages taxpayers who believe they fall into one of those groups to seek further guidance.

Additionally, the department says that taxpayers should be aware that unemployment insurance benefits generally are subject to federal and state income tax. The bulletin provides detailed explanations of the tax implications for relief programs and highlights several programs including:

Economic Impact (stimulus) Payments-The federal Internal Revenue Service has issued guidance that these payments are not subject to federal income tax. As New Mexico Personal Income Tax is based on federal adjusted gross income, the payments are not subject to New Mexico income tax.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans- According to the department, federal rules state these loans are not subject to New Mexico Personal Income Tax. They are also not subject to New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax.

Grants provided through CARES Act funding- The department states grants received under programs using federal CARES Act money are typically not subject to Gross Receipts Tax however, there are exceptions.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has issued guidance that CARES Act grants distributed to most businesses are subject to income tax. New Mexico income tax is calculated using federal adjusted gross income meaning grants subject to federal income tax are also subject to state income tax.