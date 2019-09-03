New Mexico takes jab at Colorado chile in new ad

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is not mincing words. The State Tourism Department is blasting a new ad in Colorado and New Mexico, staking our claim as the Chile Capital of the World.

New Mexico True launched the 30 second TV ad Tuesday highlighting the pride of New Mexico chile, and taking a jab at Colorado and it’s claim its green chile is better than ours.

They’ve even put up billboards in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

“A big part of the inspiration for this campaign came from this dialogue, so it only made sense for us to align our media buys in New Mexico and Colorado,” Cody Johnson, a New Mexico True spokesperson, said.

The campaign is set to run through October. To see the entire video, click here.