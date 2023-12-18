SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Farmington Police pulled over a car for a cracked windshield and broken taillight, they arrested the driver who was using a revoked license and failing to have an ignition interlock device to comply with a previous DWI conviction. But the search of the car that led to the arrest sparked legal debate. Now, the state’s supreme court has made a decision on the case.

The driver, Andrew Ontiveros, suggested to the police officer that the car should remain parked where he stopped, in front of his grandmother’s home. The police officer instead towed the car to an impound lot, the Supreme Court says. Before towing the car, the police searched the inside of the car, which revealed illegal drugs.

The officer, Alvin Bencomo, claimed the search followed police department procedure, which allows police to consider towing when doing so is “reasonably necessary to[] safeguard the vehicle and/or its contents.”

In district court, the driver Andrew Ontiveros tried to suppress evidence related to the search. However, the court concluded that police were reasonable in their towing and search of the car, which led to a drug conviction. In the New Mexico Court of Appeals, Ontiveros’s conviction was vacated because the court decided that the police search of the parked car violated Ontiveros’s Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Now, the New Mexico Supreme Court has weighed in. In a ruling published Monday, the justices decided that the search was indeed unreasonable.

The justices on the New Mexico Supreme Court explained that the “impound and inventory doctrine” does let police impound and search a vehicle without a warrant to boost public safety. Essentially, police are allowed to impound as “community caretakers,” but that means such towing is supposed to be to help the community, not to conduct a criminal investigation.

Police can also tow and search a vehicle if (1) the vehicle is lawfully under police control, (2) the inventory is made in compliance with police regulations, and (3) the search is reasonable.

In Ontiveros’s case, the New Mexico Supreme Court decided that the car (because it was parked on private property at Ontiveros’s grandmother’s home) did not create a hazard for other drivers. They also decided that it was reasonably secure. State prosecutors argued that the towing was reasonable because the registered owner was not around and there was no one else who could clearly drive the car.

Now that the Supreme Court has agreed that the search was unreasonable – and that evidence gained from the search should be suppressed – the case will go back to the district court for reconsideration.