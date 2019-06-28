New Mexico Supreme Court vacates death sentence for last 2 inmates on death row

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has vacated the death sentence for the last two inmates awaiting execution in the state. According to a news release Friday, the justices concluded that Timothy Allen and Robert Fry were unlawfully disproportionate in comparison to the penalties imposed in similar murder cases.

Three justices sent the cases of Allen and Fry back to the district court in San Juan County to impose sentences of life imprisonment.

“In comparing Petitioner’s cases to other equally horrendous cases in which defendants were not sentenced to death, we find no meaningful distinction which justifies imposing the death sentence upon Fry and Allen,” Justice Barbara J. Vigil wrote in the majority opinion. “The absence of such a distinction renders the ultimate penalty of death contrary to the people’s mandate that the sentence be proportionate to the penalties imposed in similar cases.”

Allen was convicted of kidnapping, attempted rape and murdering 17-year-old Sandra Phillips in 1994. Fry was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing and bludgeoning Betty Lee in 2000. He was also convicted of kidnapping, attempted rape and evidence tampering. In other cases, Fry was sentenced to life for three murders in 1996 and 1998 in San Juan County.

The death penalty was repealed a decade ago for murders committed after July 1, 2009. However, the death sentences of Allen and Fry remained in place because they were both convicted and sentenced years before it was repealed.

Retired Justices Edward L. Chávez and Charles W. Daniels joined in the majority decision and each wrote specially concurring opinions. Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura and Retired Justice Petra Jimenez Maes dissented.

“The legislative command that this Court assure that Fry’s and Allen’s death sentences are not ‘disproportionate to the penalty imposed in similar cases’ should not be construed in the way embraced by the Majority,” Chief Justice Nakamura wrote. “They perceive in the language authority to conclude that, because so few offenders in New Mexico have ever been sentenced to die, no offenders shall ever again be sentenced to die in New Mexico. I respectfully contend that the Majority’s judgment is error.”

To read the consolidated opinion in Fry v. Lopez, No. S-1-SC-34372 and Allen v. LeMaster, No. S-1-SC-34386, please visit the New Mexico Compilation Commission’s website using the following link: https://nmonesource.com/nmos/nmsc/en/item/417590/index.do