NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Evictions are still paused across the vast majority of New Mexico. This month the state supreme court was set to lift the eviction moratorium and launch a statewide eviction diversion program designed to keep people housed and pay landlords. But, that is no longer the case.

On Feb. 1, the New Mexico Supreme Court partially lifted a two-year eviction moratorium preventing landlords from evicting tenants based on inability to pay during the pandemic. The blanket eviction program was first taken away in Roosevelt and Curry Counties as part of the Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program.

“We started in a small community so we could slowly test out our own processes and procedures,” said Justice C. Shannon Bacon of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The program is designed to help keep people housed and pay landlords. The supreme court hired navigators to help renters access hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds given to New Mexico for up to 15 months of rent assistance. “Months of assistance is a lot of money and it’s free money,” said Bacon.

Out of 42 eviction cases filed in Roosevelt and Curry counties over the last six weeks, more than 50% are using navigators to help them settle up with their landlords and in some cases pay for a move. “The most helpful part of the eviction prevention and diversion program are the people we’ve hired to be navigators,” Bacon said.

The personalized help is what’s working so far in the program. What is not, are some of the court procedures that the supreme court is tweaking before expanding further. The program was originally set to go statewide this month when the court lifted the eviction moratorium, but that is no longer happening. “Now, what we’ve, what the supreme court has decided to do is to do a phased rollout statewide,” Bacon said.

Justice Bacon said they fear a statewide expansion could overwhelm courts and attorneys with eviction cases, so they’re breaking the rest of the state up into four quadrants and plan on lifting the moratorium on the first of the month over the next four months. “Know with certainty that statewide, our eviction moratorium will be lifted July 1,” Bacon said.

Bacon said Bernalillo County will likely be part of the next phase, meaning evictions can resume here on April 1. All that federal money is available now, and Justice Bacon encourages tenants to apply, allowing them to avoid court altogether. Money can also be used to help people move or pay for a temporary hotel stay.