SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s highest court is set to hear arguments over Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s authority to declare public health emergencies. The governor first signed the orders in September declaring gun violence and drug abuse as “public health emergencies” and barring the carrying of guns in Bernalillo County parks and playgrounds.

A long list of plaintiffs including gun rights groups, state lawmakers, and private citizens are challenging the governor saying her actions overstep her authority and violate citizens’ rights.

The governor has defended her orders pointing to the gun crime problem in Albuquerque especially the deaths of children. The New Mexico Supreme Court is set arguments in the case on Monday.