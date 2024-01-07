NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week, the state’s highest court is set to hear oral arguments on the governor’s public health order on gun violence.

Last year, the governor declared gun violence a public health emergency and banned guns in public places in Bernalillo County. She then amended the order to only public parks and playgrounds.

Gun rights advocates, state lawmakers, and private citizens filed legal challenges, claiming the governor’s actions overstepped her authority and violated Second Amendment rights.

The issue will now be taken up by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday.