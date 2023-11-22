NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over when the governor has the authority to issue public health orders.

The petition comes from the National Rifle Association (NRA), the Republican Party of New Mexico, and others who raised second-amendment challenges over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s declaration of a public health emergency to restrict the carrying of guns in certain places.

The group is also asking the court to clarify that drug abuse and gun violence are not valid reasons to declare a public health emergency. The New Mexico Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for Jan. 8.