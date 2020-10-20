NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court is asking New Mexicans to apply to serve on a newly created commission. The Commission of Equity and Justice will study issues related to bias and inequities in the state’s justice system. The court is asking applicants to send a letter to the Chief Clerk. They say letters should include experience with diversity, equality, inclusion, or anti-racism. Letters are due on Nov. 25.
According to a news release:
- Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Joey Moya by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to 505-827-4837, or by first-class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504.
- Applicants should limit their letters to two pages, indicate which position they are seeking and describe (1) why they wish to serve on the Commission, (2) what they bring to the Commission and (3) their demonstrated commitment or professional experience with diversity, equality, inclusion or anti-racism.
Latest New Mexico News
- Supreme Court approves new rules for keeping suspected felons in jail
- Ski resorts say they can’t enforce governor’s quarantine order
- Questions arise on whether historical relics were inside torn down obelisk
- New Mexico Supreme Court seeks applicants for Commission on Equity and Justice
- Chicago man creates ’50 State Blend’ featuring New Mexico whiskey