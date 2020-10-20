New Mexico Supreme Court seeks applicants for Commission on Equity and Justice

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A week after people tore down the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza, there are new questions on whether historical relics that were in the obelisk were in it, and if so, where they went. A historian in Texas said the obelisk may have also been a type of time capsule and is sounding the alarm.

"When the mayor came out with his comments about possibly taking down the monument, I said you know, I probably ought to let some folks know that there are some other things there besides the monument itself that they might want to be aware of, to keep an eye out for, if they decide to remove the monument or if anything were to happen to it as a result of protestors' actions," Cameron Saffell, Associate Professor of Heritage and Museum Sciences at Texas Tech University, said.