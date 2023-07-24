SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s highest court has made it clear: Victims of domestic violence do not need to show an immediate threat of harm in order to get an order of protection from New Mexico courts. The ruling also applies to sexual assault and stalking survivors.

The ruling comes after one Albuquerque domestic violence case raised questions on exactly what state law requires in order for judges to issue legal protections. In the case, a woman asked for a protective order to keep her safe from a man who allegedly sexually abused her since the age of 12.

A district court denied the woman a permanent order of protection. That decision was reversed in an appeals case. Now that the Supreme Court ruled that state law only requires victims show past or present abuse, the appeals decision stands.

“The statute is clear; the only predicate finding required is that domestic abuse has occurred. If the court finds that domestic abuse has occurred, it ‘shall’ enter the order of protection,” the Court wrote in an opinion by Justice David K. Thomson. “There is no language that indicates that a petition must state why a petitioner needs the order, or even language that requires proof of a petitioner’s need for the order.”