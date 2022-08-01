NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon is speaking at the White House on Tuesday about eviction prevention. She will highlight the state’s eviction prevention and diversion program, which works with people to secure emergency rental assistance at the start of an eviction case.

The program is in place across all 33 counties and has distributed $148 million, helping more than 44,000 households. She is speaking as part of the White House summit on eviction reform.