NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court heard the oral arguments Monday morning over whether the governor’s executive public health orders are valid. The petition brought by the National Rifle Association, the Republican Party of New Mexico, and others are challenging the governor’s latest health orders concerning gun violence in the state.

Last September, Governor Lujan Grisham issued emergency public health orders surrounding gun violence and drug abuse in the state, which in part banned guns in public places in Bernalillo County. That provision was quickly rolled back to only ban guns in public parks and playgrounds.

Opponents argued the governor used her power to make these orders was not how the legislature intended.

“The most recent orders say this order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in effect until January 26th,” said Jessica Hernandez, attorney for petitioners.

Now, after having been renewed again, the New Mexico Supreme Court is considering whether the governor had the authority in the first place.

Opponents said, in part, this is not how lawmakers intended that emergency power be used; attorneys pointed out the difference between this health order and the ones issued during COVID lockdowns.

The chief justice argued that gun violence could be construed as a ‘dangerous condition’ as laid out under the law passed by the legislature.

“It can’t be our constant state of being. It cannot be the public safety issues that we face each and every day and that the legislature legislates on every single session,” Hernandez said.

Again, there was pushback from the bench: “Who to your mind or your client’s mind is the bad actor here? Who has exceeded their authority or not done their job? Because here the legislature handed this authority to the governor, and said, ‘Here you go. We want you to have this broad power,'” stated NM Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon.

The attorney for the governor argued she was well within her rights to use the emergency statute the way she did by relying on the secretary of the Department of Health to make the decision, and that the governor must be able to address emergencies when the legislature is not in session.

“Waiting a year for the legislature to come into session to maybe, or maybe not, fund programs to help us study this is simply too little too late,” said Holly Agajanian, attorney for the governor.

At several points, the chief justice questioned whether this entire argument is something the state supreme court should look at, or whether it is something the legislature should have to sort out.

“Our legislature very specifically enacted a broader statute with broader discretions and if the legislature has the votes to change that, then they can change it,” Agajanian stated.

The justices left off Monday saying they would put out their decision “as time permits.”

The question of whether the public health order banning guns in parks and public playgrounds is something federal court has yet to rule on.