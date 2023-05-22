ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico Supreme Court handed down an opinion that gives judges guidance on how to decide whether defendants facing felonies should stay behind bars until trial. Pre-trial detention rulings have been controversial; many hope Monday’s guidance will bring clarity.

The guidance tells judges to consider the defendant and the case as a whole before deciding whether or not to release them before trial. Officials are hopeful this will mean less dangerous individuals will be let back onto the streets.

“For example, look at their history. Determine whether or not there’s been violence in it, determine whether or not they follow court orders, and then you implement a decision based on that holistic common sense approach rather than on what some computer model is telling you may or may not happen,” said Sam Bregman, District Attorney for the Second Judicial District, “It’s using common sense. It’s going to make a big difference. We’re thrilled with the Supreme Court’s decision.”

This opinion was handed down after the case against Joe Anderson, who was charged with murder and had years of being in and out of the justice system for violent offenses. In that case, a District Court judge allowed Joe Anderson to be released pending his trial on an ankle monitor despite his criminal history. He cut off his ankle monitor before the state supreme court ruled he should have been held until trial. New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez hopes this clarification will mean more people like Anderson will be held.

“My hope, over the long run with each new victory, [is] that we have that we improve the chances that defendants like this will remain behind bars,” Torrez said.

Now, the Supreme Court is saying judges should look not only at the dangerousness of the defendant but also at whether the public can be reasonably protected if they are let out. Officials said they think this guidance will help not only the courts make these decisions, but will make communities safer.