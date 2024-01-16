SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After allegedly getting injured while at a tribal casino, an electrical company employee tried to sue Buffalo Thunder Resort and other groups. The state’s supreme court has ruled that state courts don’t have the authority to make a decision in the case – and that could have big implications for cases against casinos.

The issue centered around a compact between the state of New Mexico and a handful of tribal groups that set the rules for gambling in New Mexico. Part of that agreement says that the safety of casino visitors is the responsibility of the tribal group operating the casino.

The compact said that the tribal groups would waive part of their legal immunity and could be subject to lawsuits in state court if someone was hurt at the casino. But in a new opinion released by the New Mexico Supreme Court, the justices say several legal cases over the last few years actually terminate the ability for injured individuals to seek compensation in state court.

In the opinion, Chief Justice Shannon Bacon noted that a previous case, Pueblo of Santa Ana v. Nash, and another case essentially triggered a clause in the compact that determines where people can sue casino operators. The injury lawsuit will be dismissed in state court, setting the precedent that injury lawsuits against casino operators will have to go through tribal court.