New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura retiring

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Chief Justice Judith Nakamura is retiring. The longtime judge was appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court in 2015.

The University of New Mexico School of Law announced the vacancy on its website, stating Nakamura will retire on July 31. Nakamura was the lone Republican on the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint her replacement.

Justice Nakamura was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice in December 2015. Then, she was selected by her fellow Justices in 2017 to serve as Chief Justice beginning on June 7, 2017.

Prior to joining the high court, she presided over criminal cases as a District Court Judge in the Second Judicial District. She also served for more than 14 years as a judge in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, having been elected to that position in November 1998.

Justice Nakamura obtained her undergraduate and law degree from the University of New Mexico. After law school, she served as an Assistant Land Commissioner and General Counsel to the New Mexico Land Office.