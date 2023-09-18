SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s highest court has vacated the ruling on a drug possession case after they say police and prosecutors didn’t provide enough evidence that a search of a Clovis woman’s purse was reasonable.

The state Supreme Court has ordered a district court in Curry County to vacate a methamphetamine possession conviction. In 2013, police arrested the Clovis woman on a warrant for trespassing. She had a purse on her and police found methamphetamine in the purse.

In court, the woman argued that police did not have a right to search her purse. Now, the New Mexico Supreme Court has agreed, pointing out that police and prosecutors never documented evidence that would have allowed them to search the purse for drugs.

Generally, the law does allow police to search someone when they make an arrest by looking in the individual’s pockets and clothes for weapons that could threaten the officers’ safety. In this case, the state argued that searching the purse was essentially the same type of search. But, the state Supreme Court noted that purses can simply be moved away from an individual in order to keep officers safe, making purse searches separate from a standard search during an arrest.

The Supreme Court says prosecutors and police didn’t produce the proper records or evidence to justify the search of the purse that ultimately led to a conviction. The state prosecutors and district courts have “obligations to make a sufficient record when considering the propriety of warrantless searches and when taking judicial notice,” the New Mexico Supreme Court wrote in a unanimous opinion.

The state argued that the methamphetamine in the purse would have been found eventually when they processed the purse as part of the jail inventory system. But the state Supreme Court wrote that “there is no evidence in the record to establish the jail’s inventory process and whether it would have inevitably discovered the methamphetamine in Defendant’s purse.”