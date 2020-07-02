New Mexico Supreme Court affirms conviction in 2016 killing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man who beat and robbed a homeless man in 2016. Nigel Johnson contended that there was insufficient evidence and that his convictions constituted double jeopardy. He was convicted of beating and robbing a homeless man in August of 2016. The ruling means Johnson will continue to serve a life sentence.
